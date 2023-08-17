1 critically injured after shooting on I-270 in Gahanna

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

GAHANNA, Ohio — One person is seriously injured after a shooting on Interstate 270 at Hamilton Road Thursday evening, according to the City of Gahanna.

Officers with the Gahanna Division of Police were called to I-270 near Broad Street and Hamilton Road at 6:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

At least two lanes were blocked on I-270 while police investigated the scene.