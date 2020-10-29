'I thought I was dying': Stroke survivor shares story, hopes to encourage others

Michael Roy Sr. said suffering from a stroke felt like getting zapped by a lightning bolt, but said he is almost back to 100%.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On March 5, 2016, Michael Roy Sr. suffered from a stroke.

“You feel like you’re getting zapped by a lightening bolt,” Roy said.

He was at a basketball event for his two sons when a friend he was talking to told him he wasn’t making sense. He said he started to get confused.

"My left side, it was going numb,” Roy said.

Roy said he had a hard a time standing, he knew immediately something wasn’t right. He said he started praying and crying.

“I thought I was dying,” Roy said.

He was rushed to the hospital.

“I was hearing the doctors and nurses, they said we have to hurry up and get him stabilized, because my blood pressure, it was 245 over 127,” Roy said.

Roy said after that, he realized he couldn’t walk or talk.

“I was paralyzed, I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t do anything,” Roy said.

He spent weeks trying to recover and regain his strength, weeks of physical therapy.

“I’m very intent and just being there, laying in someone’s hospital, I wasn’t designed to be laying in someone’s hospital, and I was watching everyone come in walking and I was like man I want to walk, I couldn’t do it, I couldn’t even stand up,” Roy said.

"It was frustrating. Just laying there, in the bed, and just wishing and hoping I could walk,” Roy said.

Fast forward to Oct. 29 and he is doing much better.

“I’m good, I’d say about 100%,” Roy said.

10TV spoke with Dr. Aaron Loochtan, a vascular neurologist for OhioHealth.

“When you have a stroke, that’s a brain injury. I like to compare it to a brain injury because that’s what it is. You have an area of the brain that actually dies and that area doesn’t come back. But what happens is, you have the areas around there that pick up the slack,” Dr. Loochtsfan said.

He said the common signs of a stroke are feeling unbalanced, struggling to see, facial droop and slurred speech.

“The more we do whatever the problem is, the better we will recover,” Dr. Loochtan said.

That’s why he said physical, occupational and speech therapy are important.

Most recovery happens within one to three months after a stroke, so he said it’s crucial to be aggressive in the recovery process right away.

For Roy to get through that process himself, he relied heavily on his faith, his family and his wife.

“She’d say on your soldier,” Roy said.

It was something she said to him often before leaving the hospital for work or the kids.

“I was like this woman is crazy, on my feet, I can barely walk,” Roy said.

However, it was the motivation for him and he said it helped him to not give up.

His advice for others who may be going through something similar is to stay focused and stay positive.

There are ways to prevent having a stroke.

Dr. Loochtan said for starters, having a healthy diet.

“Fruits, vegetables, not as many fried foods and foods that are bad for you,” Dr. Loochtan said.

He suggests exercising, avoiding smoking and controlling diabetes and preventing that.