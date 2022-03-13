'I forgive you': Daughter of woman killed in Franklin County crash wants driver to come forward

72-year-old Beverly Preston died after a crash on Cleveland Ave near Ormond Avenue on Friday.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Forgiveness is an act that's sometimes easier said than done. Forgiveness is what Niccole Preston is holding onto.

"Heaven gained an angel. They did,” she said.

Niccole's mother, 72-year-old Beverly Preston, died after a crash on Cleveland Ave near Ormond Avenue on Friday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a grey sedan was driving on Cleveland Ave and made a U-turn cutting off Beverly. She swerved, trying not to hit the sedan, and lost control.

Investigator said Beverly hit a van nearly head-on. A 4-year-old boy who was in the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Beverly was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where she died.

The Sheriff's Office said the driver in the sedan left the scene.

A few days after, Niccole is holding onto faith. “Truthfully, honestly, whoever did this caused this, I forgive you," she said.

"She was not just someone that should've died in a head-on collision. I’m grateful that my mom passed away happy,” said Niccole.

Some would argue it takes a lot for Nicole to have forgiveness just days after her mother died.

Niccole said they don’t have a GoFundMe for her mother currently. If one is made, they plan to donate the money to one of her mother’s favorite animal charities. She said that’s what Beverly would’ve wanted.