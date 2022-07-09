'I feel like it’s almost like spiritual bullying': Newman Center Community members speak out against Bishop Earl Fernandez

Community members of the St. Thomas More Newman Center are expressing their grievances over "abrupt” leadership change from Bishop Earl Fernandez.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New leadership is coming to the Catholic Ministry at Ohio State led by a new vision by Bishop Earl Fernandez. The group of priests who have run the St. Thomas More Newman Center, known as the Paulist Fathers, will be removed from leadership.

Fernandez is appointing Father Adam Streitenberger to run the center, but hundreds of community members have signed letters expressing their grievances, many citing new movements that the Bishop has proposed working with, including ones members say are less inclusive to the LGBTQ+ community.

In a proposed agreement between the Diocese and the Paulist Fathers that was provided to 10TV, it states there be more involvements including “Courage,” known as “Courage International.” According to their websites, "Courage members are men and women who experience same-sex attractions and who have made a commitment to strive for chastity."

Jason Mays, the director of communications at The Newman Center says in part, “The decision has nothing to do with any anti-LGBTQ sentiments or political agenda. Rather, it is just one of Bishop Fernandez's pastoral priorities.”

“It's kind of been forced upon us. It's like we've been kicked out,” says Rob Guisinger, who has been attending Newman with his husband since they were students at OSU in the 70’s.

“In other words, we don’t matter,” said Guisinger's husband Bob Salmon. The couple says they, like many others, have pulled their donations from the church and their estate, and feel like they have to leave the church.

“It's shocking and it's sad,” said Guisinger. "I feel like it's almost like spiritual bullying."

Meanwhile, other families like the Natalie family who have been attending for 22 years also say they will most likely be leaving because of the abrupt decision.

“The removal of the Paulist Fathers will mean the messaging that's provided is very conservative and limited. And there's just, I think, less freedom to be yourself,” said Addie Natalie.

Addie says she wants to be part of the conversation and solution, and for the ministry to listen to its community members.

"I don't know if we'll stay in the Catholic faith. Which is sad, it's how we grew up,” said Guisinger. "(In) my ideal world, he would reconsider his decision."