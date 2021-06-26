'I don't wish this on anybody' as the city nears 100 homicides this year

Two mothers know the pain of losing a child too well.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another family is grieving the loss of a teen; someone shot and killed 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley. Police say she was hanging out at a rec center.

The year isn't even half over, and nearly 100 families are without their loved ones. Terri Sims understands the pain of losing a child better than anyone.

“It's devastating to me that he is a number…my son was the 79th homicide this year,” said Sims.

Ty'Sean Finch was shot and killed last month after a fight escalated.

“18 days before his 17th birthday,” she said.

Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children asks why doesn’t most of the public know his name? Why do we only know the names of certain victims?

“No one is flocking to downtown or going to the police station or went to city hall,” said Malissa Thomas-St. Clair, the creator of Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.

Thomas-St. Clair says deaths resulting from officer-involved shootings receive a lot of attention.

“When you have a police-involved shooting, that name of that victim is said over and over and over again,” she said, “we have to have the same energy when it's community as when one of our babies is taken by law enforcement.”