'I am cleaning every hour on the hour': Daycares take extra precaution to combat triple threat viruses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An earlier surge in RSV is just one of the several factors putting strain on hospitals, and with a triple threat of viruses, it’s even more difficult to keep kids healthy, especially at daycare.

This is why Monique Trice at The Kids Playhouse Center in Worthington works hard to sanitize all throughout the day, and limits their care to six children at a time.

“I am cleaning all day every hour on the hour,” says Trice, who is thankful she has never had a sick child at her center. She said the number one priority is keeping everyone healthy.

“Just making sure everything is clean and sanitized and making sure kids are not spreading germs,” says Trice.

She tells 10TV News that she is getting phone calls from parents with sick children, putting her in a tough spot. She explains if a child has a simple cold with low to mild symptoms, they have procedures in place to care for the child and keep them isolated. However, if the child is too sick, it’s best for everyone to keep them home.

Reynoldsburg mom Shanea Crabbe says she is no stranger to RSV.

“RSV has hit us twice already this year,” says Crebbe. She says it was particularly difficult on her 6-year-old son, Caden, who also suffers from asthma.

“It was hard to breathe, it was like I couldn’t sleep because of all the coughing,” says Caden.

Shanea says it was a tough battle for the whole family.

“You’re even scared to sleep, like you have to sleep next to them to make sure they are breathing.,” says Shanea. “Especially if you have a child who is a little more immunocompromised, immediately get to the physician’s office to check to make sure.”