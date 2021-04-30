I-71 North closed in southern Franklin County to clean up debris from crash

As of around 9:15 a.m., ODOT said the closure is expected to last at least three hours.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 71 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 665 in southern Franklin County are shut down Friday to clean up debris from a crash.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said a semi-tractor trailer overturned around 7:30 a.m.

ODOT said the semi was carrying 18,000 pounds of some type of wooden pellets.

No one was hurt.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use U.S. 62 to State Route 665 to I-71 North as a detour.