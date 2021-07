The crash took place around 6 a.m. near mile marker 118, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 are currently closed Friday morning for a crash involving a semi truck and a car at State Route 310.

The crash took place around 6 a.m. near mile marker 118, according to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said one person was transported to a local hospital, where their condition is unknown at this time. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.