I-70 west reopens after semi fire near Mound Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 70 west near Mound Street in Columbus is back open after being closed for hours because of a semi-tractor trailer that caught fire.

The semi was pulled off to the side of the road and black smoke could be seen billowing from the vehicle around 5:30 p.m.

The fire was soon extinguished by Columbus firefighters.

The Columbus Division of Fire said the semi was carrying some cardboard on wood pallets.

Once the fire was put out, crews had to clean up the debris from the highway.