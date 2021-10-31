I-70 West at East Mound Street back open following crash involving Columbus police cruiser

Columbus police say the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All lanes of I-70 West at East Mound Street are back open following a crash involving a Columbus police cruiser.

Police say the crash happened Sunday around 5:45 a.m.

Officers were responding to a single-vehicle crash on I-70 West when another vehicle crashed into the cruiser.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin tells 10TV that one person was extricated from a vehicle. There's no word on that person's condition.