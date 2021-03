It took until Wednesday morning to reopen the highway because police said the semi had to be unloaded before it could be moved.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The ramp from Interstate 70 east to I-270 north has reopened in west Columbus after a semi overturned Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the crash happened around 9 p.m.

