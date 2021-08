A call about the crash came in just after 6 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — I-70 East in Madison County is closed for a two-vehicle crash that happened Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol West Jefferson Post reports the crash happened on I-70 East between 42 East and State Route 29.

There's no word on injuries. It's not known what caused the crash.