LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — All lanes of Interstate 70 east are closed after a crash in Licking County Monday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5:45 a.m. on I-70 east at State Route 13 just east of Buckeye Lake.

There is also a report of possible closures on I-70 west at SR-79 west of Buckeye Lake.

No injuries are reported at this time.