COLUMBUS, Ohio — A semi-truck and the trailers are blocking all eastbound lanes following a crash early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at I-70 eastbound and Alum Creek Drive.

Columbus police do not have any information on injuries at this time.

All traffic is currently exiting onto Alum Creek Drive. Motorists can use I-670 or I-270 to avoid the area.