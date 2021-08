Interstate 670 Westbound at 4th Street in Columbus is closed due to a car crash that happed just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of I-670 are closed at I-71 after an early morning crash Tuesday.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m., according to Columbus police.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

The Columbus Division of Police is still at the scene.