The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Drivers can take I-71 south to I-70 west as a detour.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 670 west is closed between Interstate 71 and Neil Avenue following an injury crash Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m.

Authorities told 10TV, one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said there was a dump truck involved in the crash and they are working to clean up a diesel spill on the roadway.