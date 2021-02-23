x
I-270 south closed due to multi-vehicle crash involving Gahanna police cruiser

It happened just before 5 a.m. on Interstate 270 south before East Broad Street.
Credit: Crash involving Gahanna cruiser, Ohio Department of Transportation

GAHANNA, Ohio — A Gahanna police cruiser was hit in a multi-vehicle crash in east Columbus Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Interstate 270 south before East Broad Street.

Gahanna Police told 10TV that their officers were responding to a separate incident when their cruiser was struck, creating multiple crashes on the roadway.

All lanes of I-270 south are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted to I-670.

Drivers can take I-670 west to I-71 south or take Hamilton Road to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.