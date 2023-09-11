Fatal crash shuts down I-270 westbound near Sawmill Road in northwest Columbus; 1 dead, 1 injured

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on the exit ramp to Sawmill Road from the westbound lanes of Interstate 270.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person died and another person was seriously injured in a crash in northwest Columbus on Monday.

The Columbus Division of Fire said one person was pronounced dead and another person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The westbound lanes of I-270 are closed between Sawmill Road and U.S. 23. All ramps to I-270 west from U.S. 23 and state Route 315 are closed.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.