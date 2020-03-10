Licking County man charged in shooting, road rage on I-270 during Trump parade

Police said Todd Crawford was participating in a Trump parade when he shot into the cab of a semi.

DUBLIN, Ohio — A Licking County man is charged and accused of firing a gunshot Saturday on I-270 in a case of road rage, according to Hilliard police.

Police said the incident happened on I-270 north, south of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and near Davidson Road around 10:45 a.m.

Police said 58-year-old Todd Crawford of Homer, Ohio was driving a black, Ford F-150 and fired one shot from a .45 caliber pistol into the cab of a semi-truck after an altercation between the two vehicles.

No one was injured.

Crawford turned himself into Hilliard police a few hours after the incident and is now at the Franklin County Jail.

According to Hilliard police, Crawford was participating in the parade for President Donald Trump that took place around I-270 Saturday morning.

Court documents from the Franklin County Municipal court say the driver of the semi-truck was taunting people in the Trump parade, including Crawford.

Crawford says the driver of the semi-truck struck his truck. Crawford says he fired the shot into the cab of the semi-truck because he feared for his safety, according to court documents.

The driver of the semi-truck admits to taunting people in the parade but denies hitting Crawford's truck.

Crawford is charged with the discharge of a firearm on or near premises, which is a third-degree felony.

Hilliard police continue to investigate and additional charges are pending.