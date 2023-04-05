3 injured in crash involving semi in southeast Columbus; northbound lanes of I-270 shut down

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police arrived to the scene around 5:35 p.m. The crash happened just south of Williams Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three people were injured in a crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 270 near U.S. 33 in southeast Columbus on Thursday.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Another person was taken to Mount Carmel East and described as stable. The third person who was injured has not been taken to a hospital at this time.

Cameras with the Ohio Department of Transportation showed heavy smoke coming from the crash just before 6 p.m. Chief Martin said the "situation has been contained" and there is no more smoke coming from the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-270 are shut down. The left southbound lane is closed.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as we learn more.