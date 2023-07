The crash happened around 5 p.m. when a Subaru Outback overturned on the highway near Mile Marker 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 270 in east Columbus Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. when a Subaru Outback overturned on the highway near Mile Marker 22.

The driver was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.