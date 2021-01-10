Man charged for allegedly strangling wife, setting her on fire at Madison Township home

Madison Township firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 3000 block of Noe Bixby Road shortly before 1:15 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Police arrested a man accused of strangling his wife and setting her on fire in their southeast Franklin County home.

Madison Township firefighters responded to the fire at a home in the 3500 block of Noe Bixby Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Crews were able to contain the fire shortly after.

First responders found the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Fatoumata Diallo, in the basement of the home.

Authorities also say there were two young children inside the home at the time of the fire and they were unharmed.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Fatoumata was set on fire after she had been strangled.

According to court documents, Fatoumata was found with a coaxial cable wrapped around her neck.

Court documents also state that her husband, 41-year-old Mamadou Aliou Diallo, was seen on a surveillance camera coming and going to the home at the time of the fire.

Mamadou was arrested and charged with aggerated arson, murder and tampering with evidence.