Hundreds without power in central Ohio Wednesday morning

The outages come as temperatures dip into the single digits.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power is in the process of being restored to a large number of central Ohio residents after an outage left thousands in the dark Wednesday morning.

Roughly 116 American Electric Power customers remain without power, according to a map on the utility company’s site. The majority of those outages are in Franklin County.

A spokesperson with AEP confirmed the outage is due to an issue with the transmission system and crews are actively working to restore power.