Hundreds without power in central Ohio Wednesday morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Power is in the process of being restored to a large number of central Ohio residents after an outage left thousands in the dark Wednesday morning.
Roughly 116 American Electric Power customers remain without power, according to a map on the utility company’s site. The majority of those outages are in Franklin County.
A spokesperson with AEP confirmed the outage is due to an issue with the transmission system and crews are actively working to restore power.
Additionally, more than 340 South Central Power customers are impacted by an outage. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored to those customers.