Hundreds of south Columbus residents without power after car crashes into pole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people living in a south Columbus neighborhood are without power Thursday morning after a car crashed into a pole.
The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 1100 block of East Markison Avenue near Lockbourne Road just after 6 a.m.
Police said there were no injuries from the crash.
According to AEP Ohio's website, there are nearly 870 customer outages in the neighborhood as of 7 a.m.
Crews are on the scene and working to restore power to homes in the area as soon as possible.