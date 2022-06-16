Hundreds of south Columbus residents without power after car crashes into pole

According to AEP Ohio's website, there are nearly 870 customer outages in the neighborhood as of 7 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people living in a south Columbus neighborhood are without power Thursday morning after a car crashed into a pole.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 1100 block of East Markison Avenue near Lockbourne Road just after 6 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash.

According to AEP Ohio's website, there are nearly 870 customer outages in the neighborhood as of 7 a.m.