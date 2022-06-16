x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hundreds of south Columbus residents without power after car crashes into pole

According to AEP Ohio's website, there are nearly 870 customer outages in the neighborhood as of 7 a.m.

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people living in a south Columbus neighborhood are without power Thursday morning after a car crashed into a pole.

The Columbus Division of Police was called to the 1100 block of East Markison Avenue near Lockbourne Road just after 6 a.m.

Police said there were no injuries from the crash.

Credit: WBNS-10TV

According to AEP Ohio's website, there are nearly 870 customer outages in the neighborhood as of 7 a.m.

Crews are on the scene and working to restore power to homes in the area as soon as possible.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: Power restored for majority of Columbus AEP customers, more than 4K still without power

RELATED: PUCO: Ohio's utilities will conduct review of power outages and how to avoid in the future