Hundreds of bikers take to the streets in downtown Columbus

There was a group of several hundred on bikes in downtown Columbus on Saturday. The organizers say they were riding for “Bikes Up, Guns Down”, but one local police chief says what they did was dangerous.

A video posted online shows riders driving on the wrong side of the road, coming close to on-coming traffic in Columbus.

Organizers would not go on-camera but say they came together to have fun and be productive instead of negative behavior.

They are fighting to encourage people to pop their bikes up and put the guns down.

“I applaud their effort, but I wish they would do it in a closed course area,” Clinton Township Police Chief Michael Jones said.

In the video of the ride, it shows a man hanging out of a car appears to be shooting a gun.

“Some of the driving on the bikes is reckless. Wheelies, taking more than the lane, especially in traffic,” Jones explained.

Most of the ride took place in the streets in Columbus, in downtown and in the Short North.

Riders drove on both sides of the road through the construction zone in the Short North area.

The group drove up through Cleveland Avenue right in front of the Clinton Township police building.

“Cleveland Avenue is one of the deadliest corridors in Columbus, especially the Cleveland and Morris intersection," Jones said. "With ODOT, we have a high frequency of traffic crashes and fatalities. Mixing that amount of bikes together, in this condensed traffic, it's not a good thing."

Jones says the group is lucky no one was hurt.

“We have a crash, and the way those bikes were, one goes down, several go down. Then we have injuries or fatalities,” Jones said.