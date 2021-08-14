Hundreds gather for National African American Male Wellness 5K Walk and Run in Columbus

The agency's mission is to raise awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment among Black men.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Livingston Park in Columbus Saturday as the African American Male Wellness Agency hosted its annual national 5K walk and run.

For 18 years, the agency has been able to execute its plan with the wellness walk, drawing more than 30,000 people to the city.

According to the organization, it is the largest health initiative for minorities in the state.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin acknowledges sometimes Black men take care of everything, but their own health.

"It's so important that we uplift Black health because of the disparities that exist in our community and in our country," Hardin said.