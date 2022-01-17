Hundreds brave frigid weather for city's annual MLK Day March

The purpose of the annual MLK Day March is to talk and reflect on the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left behind.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The crisp January air couldn’t keep more than 100 people away from the steps of City Hall for the Annual MLK Day March.

Last year's march was canceled because of COVID-19.

The weather was symbolic to Kendall White.

"They went through more than just cold weather you know? And this is just the bare minimum of what we have to do,” White said as he was marching around City Hall.

The purpose of the day is to talk and reflect on the legacy that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. left behind. A legacy White thinks about every time he works to make his community better. From community service to mentoring the youth.

Several elected city officials spoke before the march, as well as Carla Williams-Scott, the director of the City of Columbus Department of Neighborhoods.

"Remembering him looks like us doing things, doing what we say we're going to do,” she said.

The fight in her eyes is important now more than ever. Whether it’s the ongoing fight for voting rights at a national level, to her at home making sure people have an equal opportunity to get safe and affordable housing, Williams-Scott said continuing the dream requires that people do things daily.

The groundwork was laid by Dr. King and others years ago, but White hopes to only add to it.