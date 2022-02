According to police, they served a warrant Wednesday morning in the 300 block of East Innis Avenue when they found the operation.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police discovered a human trafficking operation while serving a drug warrant on Wednesday.

Police said 13 women and two men were taken into custody and one person was arrested.