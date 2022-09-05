Sheriff: Human remains found at abandoned campsite in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Human remains were discovered in southwestern Chillicothe on Monday, according to the Ross County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said hunters called their office about an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road.
Deputies, along with the Ross County Search and Rescue team, went to the area and found the remains.
The remains were sent to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to be identified. The case remains under investigation.
This is the second time since April that human remains have been discovered in Chillicothe. On April 15, someone discovered a body in a wooded area behind the Hobby Lobby on N. Bridge Street. The sheriff's office has not said if the two cases are connected.