HUD funding more housing vouchers in Columbus

A little help is on the way for people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority will be adding an additional thousand housing vouchers for people with low or no-income.

It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is in addition to 12,500 housing vouchers already issued so far.

Currently, there are 24,000 people still waiting for a housing voucher.

It’s a small step in the right direction, as advocates for the homeless point to a need for more housing and rent subsidies.

That need was made clear last week when a homeless man died outside the shelter where he had been staying.