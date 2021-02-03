HUD funding more housing vouchers in Columbus

A little help is on the way for people struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority will be adding an additional thousand housing vouchers for people with low or no-income.
It’s funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This is in addition to 12,500 housing vouchers already issued so far.
Currently, there are 24,000 people still waiting for a housing voucher.
It’s a small step in the right direction, as advocates for the homeless point to a need for more housing and rent subsidies.
That need was made clear last week when a homeless man died outside the shelter where he had been staying.
In 2019, voters in Columbus approved $50 million to be spent on affordable housing.