How you can still lend a helping hand in wake of Random Acts of Kindness Week

One Columbus organization places volunteers with local charities in need.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Random Acts of Kindness Week comes to an end, one organization wants the kindness to continue all year long.

Besa connects volunteers with local charities in need. Director of Civic Engagement, Stephanie Cedeno, says if you and your family are looking for an opportunity to give back, there are plenty of options for your comfort level.

“Working at the homeless shelter serving meals, or working with Franklin County Dog Shelter, or we have lots of ways where you can get involved at home, sending cards to people stocking your local little free pantries, there's a variety of ways to get involved,” said Cedeno.

Cedeno mentioned about 70 projects underway right now that need help and they see a slight uptick around Random act of Kindness Day on February 17.