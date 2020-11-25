How you can process the changes and feel gratitude this Thanksgiving

Psychologists say it's OK if you aren't feeling in the holiday spirit this year. There are things you can do to process your feelings in a healthy way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In a year defined by loss and uncertainty, the question, 'What are you grateful for?' may seem tough to answer.

Dr. Dinah Meyer, a professor of psychology at Muskingum University said it's important to realize you aren't alone if you simply aren't feeling in the holiday spirit this year.

There are things you can do to process your feelings in a healthy way.

"I think the key is accepting those [emotions], but where do you channel those? That's really the question," Meyer said.

"You can give to others. You don't have to have money to do this. It can be something as simple as taking a dessert to a neighbor, putting a dollar in a kettle, calling up a family member who you know is living alone - just those simple things can really help lift our spirits."

Along the way, you may find a thing or two you're thankful for this year. It can be big or small.

"It might be, I have family members who love me. I have a roof over my head. I have the promise things will get better," Meyer said.

In addition, it's important to focus on the things you can control right now, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

"There's so much right now in our lives that we can't control. Look at the little things that we can control and really focus on that," she said.

Meyer said that yearning for control may be one of the reasons we're seeing people putting up holiday decorations earlier than usual. People are looking for comfort and cheer to help them cope.

"You have total control and COVID is not going to take your power away to put your Christmas decorations up," Meyer said.

Meyer advises if how you are feeling is interfering with your life, relationships, ability to work, or take care of your kids, it's time to seek assistance either virtually or in person.

"I would encourage seeing your doctor, seeking a counselor, if it's getting to the point where it just isn't working for you anymore," she said.