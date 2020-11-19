Your options for masks fall into three categories: cloth, three-ply surgical masks, and the n95 surgical masks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — By now you’ve heard the strategies we should all be using to slow the spread of COVID -19: thorough hand washing, physical distancing, and wearing a mask. How well is your mask protecting you?

Debbie Neo runs a surgical mask supply company in Columbus.

She and her team created a series of videos that show how to test masks. The tests included the "candle test" which can help prove how well a mask will work to protect the person who wears it as well as other people from respiratory droplets.

Neo said it is important that we are all wearing masks that actually protect us –and those around us—from respiratory droplets.

“If you put your mask on and you’re able to blow out a candle that means you probably ought to get another mask,” she said. If you cannot blow out a candle with the mask on, that is an indicator of its effectiveness against respiratory droplets.

Neo also recommended putting a couple of water droplets in a mask. She says a good mask will not allow the water to trickle through it.