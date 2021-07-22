Columbus fire official shows you can perform CPR on a baby

Tuesday night, both bystanders and Columbus police attempted CPR on a baby who was shot and killed. Here's how you can perform CPR in an emergency.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Both bystanders and Columbus police jumped in to perform CPR on a baby who died after being shot Tuesday night.

“One of the best things we can do a society is be willing to jump in and help somebody that’s in medical distress before paramedics get to the scene,” said Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Battalion Chief Martin said before you perform CPR on a baby, you should check to see if the baby's airway is blocked, if they're breathing and check their pulse.

He recommends smacking their foot to see if they wake up.

Then he says gently tilt back their head.

Chief Martin said you should look at the nipple line and find the breast bone. Then take two fingers and start compressions.

He says you should push about an inch and a half deep, 100 beats to 120 beats per minute. He recommends counting them out loud until you get to 30.

“On the 30th, you give them two puffs of air, put your mouth around their nose and mouth,” he says.

Battalion Chief Martin said it's always better to try and give CPR than wait.

“There’s no injury worse than death so if their heart is not beating you’re not going to hurt them any worse and they are already,” he said.