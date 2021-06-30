How to avoid harmful protein when grilling any food

The charred steak looks good, but those grill marks pose a health concern.

Grilling has been considered a healthier way of cooking food, but there are some ways it can be worse for your body.

Advanced Glycosylated End Products (AGEs) is a protein found in red meat, chicken, fish and even vegetables when cooked at high heat. Charring may look and even smell good, but consumption of food with an abundance of charring it could lead to other health issues.

"This idea, that how do you cook your food so it doesn’t kill you, but how do you also make it look pretty said Dr. Anup Kanodia of OhioHealth and KanodiaMD. “As you get more browning and more black. That number goes up. The more that you eat of those things. The more you have it in your body.”

Kanodia says AGEs are linked to heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and aging.

“Almost every illness deals with inflammation,” said Kanodia. “Eat it in moderation. If you are going to have some, have some. And then if you are going to do it. If you can marinate it that can have 50% better benefits. Microwave right afterwards and decrease the harmful effects.”

Microwaving the food you just grilled?

“It sounds counterintuitive but sometimes you use science for the benefit of your family and yourself,” said Kanodia.

Kanodia says the best way to avoid AGEs is to reduce heat, use a cedar plank for fish and marinate at least an hour beforehand so the marinade burns, not the protein or vegetables.

Those with smokers will face similar concerns with the dry heat.

“We would rather have more moist, more poaching, more steaming. Those types of things,” said Kanodia. “Lower heat. The point they find the AGEs go up dramatically is at 325 degrees.”