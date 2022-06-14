How to stay cool during central Ohio's heatwave

Temperatures are well over 90 with heat indexes into the 100s and thousands of people are without power. Here's how people can stay cool.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the excruciating heatwave passing through central Ohio, medical experts advise are advising people to stay inside and out of the sun. However, thousands of residents are currently experiencing power outages.

“Stay inside, out of the heat, out of the sun. Keep their blinds closed, and just try to ride through this heatwave," said Dr. Mark Conroy, an emergency medical and sports physician at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center.

“Whether it's a mall, or a cooling center in town, getting out of the heat is key. It's going to heat up pretty quickly over the next few days. Even if you're inside and you have access to a portable fan,” Conroy said.

He advises that people who have to go outside try to avoid the hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., wear light-colored breezy clothing, lots of sunscreen and to stay hydrated.

Conroy said signs of overheating and a potential heat stroke include dizziness, lightheadedness, Feeling flushed, having chest pain, feeling nauseous and vomiting.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing heat exhaustion or a stroke, call 911 and get to a shaded area immediately.

Conroy said that even though going to the pool or a splash pad may be a good way to cool off, people are still capable of getting exposure to indirect sunlight, and can still show signs of heat exhaustion.

“The number one most important thing is having a buddy someone to check on you make sure you're not getting sick, as well as just to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks,” Conroy said.