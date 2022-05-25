How are Columbus police doing when it comes to solving crimes?

The solve rate at this point last year was 42%, this year that number is 51%. But CPD is now measuring that number in a different way.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City leaders met Tuesday night to look at how they're doing to end gun violence in the city. Leaders looked at several initiatives that aim to keep community members on the right path. 10TV delved more into how the department is doing to solve cases of violence.

At this point last year, Columbus Police said there were 82 homicides and the year-to-date solve rate was 42%. So far in 2022, there have been 49 homicides with the year-to-date solve rate at about 51%.

But the department said it is changing how it looks at the percentage of cases solved.

“In 2022 our detectives have solved 12 cases from previous years,” said Greg Bodker, Assistant Chief of Police.

Columbus Police are adding those solved cases to the number of this year's cases that have been solved, bringing the total solve rate to about 76%.

10TV asked Columbus Police if that statistic inflates the number that the department is doing.

Bodker replied saying, “I don't think so, I think it gives a more accurate picture of what we're doing. We think it's fair to show the public, and certainly the victims’ families, (that) our detectives never stop working on those cases. Whether it's an active investigation by a homicide detective or whether it was transferred over to cold cases.”

The family of 22-year-old Preston Bell is still waiting for answers. Bell, who had autism, was shot and killed on December 27, 2021. Bell’s mother said she doesn’t believe Columbus Police are doing enough.

“The communication isn't there at all, not at all. It's sad, it's really sad,” said Melissa Croskey, Bell's mother.