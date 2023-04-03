1 killed in south Columbus house fire

Authorities said the fire was contained, but did not say what may have caused it.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a house fire near the Hungarian Village neighborhood Monday morning.

Crews with the Columbus Division of Fire were called to the fire in the 1800 block of South 5th Street, just east of South High Street, just before 9 a.m.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said they were notified upon arrival of someone trapped inside.

He said crews entered the home and attempted to extinguish the fire and search for anyone inside. Geitter said one person was found but they had died before crews arrived.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

Geitter said the structure was a double home and both units suffered fire damage.