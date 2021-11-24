‘They know what you’re saying’: Horses help Knox County kids find their voice, purpose

For nearly 10 years, Positive Equine Learning in Action (PELIA) has been helping at-risk youth in Danville. Each child is matched with a horse that they have to learn to care for by brushing and feeding.



“For a lot of our kids, the horses are their lifeline,” said Barb Banbury, president of PELIA. “They're the most important thing in their life.”



Banbury sees a lot of these kids outside the program every day because she’s also a school bus driver.



“We're in a fairly low-income area. We have a lot of students that you know both parents are working. So a lot of kids actually get themselves on the bus in the morning,” she said. “It's pretty common for these kids to be home alone or to not get a hot meal.”



The horses in the program didn't have it easy before. Proof that a little love and attention can go a long way.



“We got a horse for $20 at an auction and that's because nobody wanted him,” said Emily Dunn, a program instructor. “He was too skinny for even the meat buyers to want.”



Since joining PELIA the horse they named Ajax got his strength back.



“He now has such a personality,” she explained. “You come to the field and he calls out to you and comes running to the gate.”



And the kids come running here, too.



“[They] have the ability to get here in a time of need rather than run away from something they run to something and connect with it,” said Banbury. “It really seems to have helped a lot of our kids.”



Another benefit of this program is that many go on to graduate and then come back as teachers.