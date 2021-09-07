Horizon Science Academy Middle School closed Tuesday due to staffing shortage

In a post to Facebook, the school instructed families to check back for further information in the coming days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Horizon Science Academy Middle School in Columbus is closed on Tuesday due to a staffing shortage, in part because of teachers having to quarantine in response to a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the school’s principal, the amount of teachers currently in quarantine or absent for other reasons made it not possible for the school to operate. In a post to Facebook, the school instructed families to check back for further information in the coming days.

The announcement comes one day after Whitehall-Yearling High School announced plans to postpone this week’s football game, along with all upcoming homecoming activities, after a member on the school’s football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The school’s athletic department cited a number of football players in quarantine as reason for the decision to postpone the events. Earlier this month, the school updated its mask requirements to include grades 9-12 in response to a growing number of students having to quarantine.

You can keep track of how school districts across central Ohio are responding to the pandemic here.