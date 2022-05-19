'Something to prove': Hope Partnership Project helps those in recovery land jobs

An event held Thursday at Adena Health System helped educate local employers on the value of hiring someone in recovery.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — For those on their journey to recovery, landing a job can be a powerful tool to get their lives back.

But for many, there are barriers due to the stigma that surrounds those recovering from substance abuse disorders.

“I spent a lot of years actively using substances and I kind of felt like I wasted a lot of years of my life,” said Laken Woods.

Once Laken Woods broke free from her addiction, her background check cemented a new challenge: landing a job.

“A lot of people just you based on that,” she said.

She never gave up hope.

“One thing that I have noticed about people in recovery is we have something to prove,” Woods said. “When we come into a job we're grateful to be there. We are grateful that someone has given us an opportunity to come in and prove that we are capable.”

Not only did she land a job, but she also became a certified peer recovery supporter.

“Peer recovery supporters are licensed by the state to provide treatment and support, referrals to treatment, guidance to people who maybe are in active addiction or early recovery to kind of help them get to the next steps get to the next parts of their journey,” said Nikki Priest, coordinator of the Hope Partnership Project.

The Hope Partnership Project hosted an event Thursday to help local employers understand the value of hiring someone in recovery.

For Piest, supporting the project is personal.

“Yesterday was my sister's—would have been her 30th birthday,” she said. “But she died of an overdose in 2016.”

A personal mission to help others is common with more project members.

“Seeing so many young people die at an astounding rate as coroner, you can't just sit back and watch that happen,” said Dr. John Gabis, Medical Director of Community Partnerships for Adena Health System and the board chair of the project. “For 26 years, I was the Ross County Coroner, which gives me the passion to still be active in substance use disorder treatment and specifically opioid use disorder treatment.”

He says a job may seem simple, but it's the key to breaking the cycle of addiction. And that's why they are educating those who have the power to hire.

“Being here at this event like that speaks volumes our community cares enough to put this together and to hold this event they see that you know, this is a barrier for people who are trying to do better,” said Woods.

“I want to help people,” said Priest. “I see the human in them that I think is sometimes hard for others to see. But it's changing. I'm hopeful about it.”

Thanks to a federal grant to Adena Health System in 2019 there are now more than 30 peer recovery specialists in Ross County. That's up from a time there were only two.

10TV has partnered with the Ohio Opioid Alliance to help “beat the stigma” surrounding mental health and addiction.