Honda plant in Marysville to shift gears toward EV production; Accord to be made in Indiana

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Within the next two years, the Honda plant in Marysville will stop producing one of its best selling cars, and will shift gears toward making electric vehicles.

Starting in 2025, the Honda Accord will be made at its Indiana Auto Plant.

The Marysville factory will consolidate two assembly lines to retool for production of EVs and EV components.

The announcement comes several months after Honda said it would invest $700 million to retool several of its existing auto and powertrain plants to establish a new EV hub in Ohio.

The company is transforming the Marysville plant, the East Liberty Auto Plant and Anna Engine Plant, leading to the start of EV production in North America.

"This EV Hub will play a key role in developing the company's knowledge and expertise in EV production that will be shared across Honda's entire North American auto production network in the coming years, even as many Honda plants continue production of gasoline-powered vehicles," Honda wrote in a release on its website.