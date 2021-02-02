Police fire shots in South Linden; scene under investigation

Police said one person connected to the incident is in stable condition at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police said at least one officer fired a gun in the South Linden area Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened in the 2200 block of Homestead Drive.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said one person connected to the incident is in stable condition at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He did not say if that person was shot.

Police said officers were not hurt.

The scene is under investigation.