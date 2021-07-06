Home wellness coach shares cleaning strategies to help you save money, stay healthy

Tracey Showalter’s before and after cleaning pictures are enough to make you afraid or inspired to tackle your own appliances. She aims to help you, either way.

In the middle of taking apart a dishwasher at a client’s home, Tracey Showalter gets a notification on her phone. It’s a text message from her mom. It includes a photo.

“Look at this,” she said.

It was a picture of her as a young child, cleaning. If that doesn’t sum up Tracey Showalter I don’t know what will.

"I grew up with chores constantly," she said.

Showalter never stopped loving those chores.

"I need to get my Dexter gloves on," she said as she put on cleaning gloves.

Now, the mom of three knows how to take apart and clean every crevasse of an appliance including the parts you may not even know exist. The before and after photos on her Instagram are as disgusting as they are jaw-dropping. The visuals are enough to make you afraid or inspired to tackle your own.

She aims to help you, either way.

"Why is there water backing up in the bottom of my dishwasher? Why aren't my dishes getting clean? Why aren't they getting dry? You know it's not just you buy the investment piece and then you call the appliance repairman,” she explained. “I want to live somewhere in the middle and I'm finding that for a lot of people, once they know how to do it, it feels really good."

In January, Showalter noticed her cleaning tutorial posts on Instagram were getting a lot of love. Friends turned clients said, “open a business.”

So the Light House Co. was born: a website where she'll show you exactly how she does, what she does.

Knowledge to help you save money and feel empowered.

For example, if you're in the market for any type of appliance whether it's a washing machine, a refrigerator, Showalter said the one thing to keep in mind is to make sure that the parts are removable. The more the better because the more cleaning you can do.

Some repair services will charge a fee, upwards of $100, just to diagnose a problem. The cost could go up if there is a problem caused by not keeping appliances clean.

In addition, there may be some health benefits to staying on top of this cleaning.

"Mold and indoor pollution is actually a big contributor to sinus and breathing difficulties,” said Dr. Kara Wada who specialized in allergy and immunology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

“Molds, dust, and dust mites can trigger our immune system to have allergic inflammation. But for many people, it also can trigger non-allergy type inflammation too. So we can see sinus congestion, runny nose, sneezing, up to chronic cough and asthma symptoms as well,” Dr. Wada said.

She added there are some more severe, but rare, conditions that can lead to long-term lung damage.

Dr. Wada recommends wearing a mask when you are doing deep cleaning.

For Tracey Showalter, The LightHouse Co. is about helping people live better and lighter, hence the name.



"You deserve clean dishes. You deserve to know why your dishwasher smells. You deserve to have that feeling of I can do something about this,” said Showalter. “And it feels so great to be like 'I got this.'"

