Hollywood Casino Columbus launches cashless gaming

COLUMBUS, Ohio — People will no longer need to carry credit cards or cash with them to Hollywood Casino Columbus.
The casino announced that guests will be allowed to connect their phones to slot machines and table games. This will all be done through the mychoice rewards app.
Hollywood Casino is the first casino in Ohio to launch this kind of technology, according to a release.
Properties owned by Penn National Gaming in Pennsylvania launched similar technology last month. The company plans to incorporate it at Hollywood properties in Toledo, Dayton and Youngstown by the end of October.