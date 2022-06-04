x
Hocking County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Alexis Triplett was last seen at her home on Kreashbaum Road Friday night.
Credit: (Image Source: Hocking County Sheriff's Office)

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alexis Triplett was last seen at her home on Kreashbaum Road in the Gibisonville area Friday night.

Triplett is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with red streaks and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Hocking County Sheriff's Office at 740-385-21311. You can also call or send texts anonymously to 740-380-HCSO (4276).

