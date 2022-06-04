Hocking County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Alexis Triplett was last seen at her home on Kreashbaum Road Friday night.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alexis Triplett was last seen at her home on Kreashbaum Road in the Gibisonville area Friday night.

Triplett is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair with red streaks and blue eyes.

The sheriff's office says foul play is not suspected in her disappearance.