Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man on a motorcycle died after crashing head-on into a vehicle in Hocking County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on State Route 56 near Tick Ridge Road, about 12 miles south of Logan.
OSHP said the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 30-year-old Marc Kourcklas of Lakewood, Ohio, crossed the center of the road and crashed into the vehicle.
Kourcklas died at the scene.
The vehicle's driver and passenger were not hurt.
OSHP is investigating the cause of the crash.