Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man on a motorcycle died after crashing head-on into a vehicle in Hocking County on Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4:35 p.m. on State Route 56 near Tick Ridge Road, about 12 miles south of Logan.

OSHP said the motorcyclist, who has been identified as 30-year-old Marc Kourcklas of Lakewood, Ohio, crossed the center of the road and crashed into the vehicle.

Kourcklas died at the scene.

The vehicle's driver and passenger were not hurt.