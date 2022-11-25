x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area responded to the call and swept the gas station. Nothing was found on the scene.
Credit: WBNS-10TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The gas station was swept and nothing was found.

The sheriff's office said the building was never placed on lockdown and nobody has been arrested.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

More Videos

In Other News

Columbus police searching for suspect who fired shots at off-duty officer on I-71

Before You Leave, Check This Out