Sheriff: Hoax active shooter called into Licking County gas station

Multiple law enforcement agencies in the area responded to the call and swept the gas station. Nothing was found on the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a gas station in Licking County after a hoax call, according to the Licking County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said employees at the Pilot Travel Center on Lancaster Road, just off Interstate 70, told them they heard an "active shooter" call on their radio frequency.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The gas station was swept and nothing was found.