2 shot in the Hilltop, 1 taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot Thursday night in the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus, according to police dispatchers.
Officers were called to two shooting scenes, one on South Ogden Avenue and one on South Burgess Avenue, both south of West Broad Street.
One person was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition from the South Burgess Avenue location
One person was taken from the South Ogden Avenue location to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.
As of around 11:15 p.m. police dispatchers said the scenes were not connected but the investigation is ongoing.