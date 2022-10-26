1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle

The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crash into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police said the vehicle crashed into a metal pole before catching on fire.

Police said the person was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Police did confirm the vehicle involved in the crash was stolen.

Georgesville Road was reopened just after 5 a.m. but the vehicle reignited causing another closure. It has since reopened again.